Leah E. "Sis" Crumbling, 80, formerly of Wrightsville, passed away on July 15, 2021 at the Mennonite Home where she had resided for the past three years. She was the wife of Rodney W. "Del" Crumbling, Sr., her husband of 55 years. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Wilson Sr. and Alice Mann Ackerman.
Sis retired in 2006 after 20 years of service as an inspector from the former Campbell Chain Company in York. A member of the Washington Boro U.M. Church, she enjoyed tending to her flowers, traveling, especially to the beach, cooking, spending time with her family, and doting on her grand and great-grandchildren. She was an avid church goer and was loved by all those that knew her.
In addition to her husband, her children, Rodney W. "Pudge" Jr. (Ava Rodriguez); Brian W. Crumbling (Lori Houser); Julie, wife of David Leschke; grandchildren, Amber, Cody, Kevin, Blake, Brooke, Kari, Lee, Avian, Talim, Rayli; great-grandchildren, Faith, Alex, Ben and Sarah[P1] ; brothers, Wayne Ackerman (Maxine); Wilson "Wis" Ackerman, Jr. (Carol) also survive. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melinda "Lyn" Schwartz and her siblings, John, Bob, Gene and Denise Ackerman.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Carlene Wolf, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Wrightsville, PA. Family and friends may view at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Cool Creek Golf Course Club House beginning at 3:30 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions to the Washington Boro U.M. Church, PO Box 57, Washington Boro, PA 17582 or to the Mennonite Home, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 in Leah's memory would be deeply appreciated.
