Lawrence S. Crum

Lawrence "Larry" S. Crum, 72, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 after a 12 month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was the husband of Loretta M. Snyder Crum, with whom he celebrated 49 years of marriage this past June 30th. Born in Johnstown, he was the son of the late Phyllis Marcine Carney Crum and Harold L. married to Roberta Crum of Windber.
Lawrence had a 35-year career in auto sales, working for several car dealerships in Harrisburg, Mount Joy and Ephrata, last working for Faulkner Auto Group.
He was a member of Lititz United Methodist Church. Larry was a member of F&A Ephrata Masonic Lodge 655 as well as the Scottish Rite Valley of Lancaster.
As a child, he raced quarter midgets on a dirt track at Jennerstown Speedway, which is now a NASCAR certified track.
He enjoyed history, being a member of Knaps Independent Battery E (a Civil War education group), and genealogy. Most of all, Larry enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and father, he is survived by his children: Michelle R. married to Phil Kosvitch of Plymouth Meeting, PA, and Scott L. married to Amanda Crum of Clayton, DE; his grandchildren; Sophia and Caelin Kosvitch; Braden, Connor, and Declan Crum; and his sister, Deborah married to Edward Kollar of Sidman, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Crum.
Friends will be received on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Lititz, PA from 10-10:55 AM, with the Masonic funeral service to be offered at 10:55 AM. The Memorial service will follow at 11 AM. Interment will occur at a later date in Mount Olive Cemetery in Summerhill, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 and Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 W. Market St., Lititz, PA 17543. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
