Lawrence Rodney Reese, 79, peacefully passed away after an extended illness on Saturday, June 12, at his daughter's home in Cherry Hills Village, CO, surrounded by his loving family. Larry was born in 1941 in Lancaster, PA, and was the son of the late Harry G. Reese and Eleanor F. Reese, of Willow Street, PA. He was a 1959 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School. After high school, Larry entered and served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1967 where he specialized in intelligence and spent time in Japan, Hawaii, and Vietnam. Larry left the Army and moved to Arlington, VA, where he was recruited to join the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). His unique work and specialty enabled him to live and travel across the world, including significant time in Australia, Italy, and Hawaii. He eventually settled in Chantilly, VA, and had a spectacular 30 year career with the CIA. Upon retiring from the government, Larry joined the private sector as a senior executive with CSC Corporation for another 5 years before he finally fully retired and moved to Lititz, PA.
Larry was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and son. His wife, Angela, daughter Renee, and his grandchildren, Rylie and Reid meant everything to him. Larry was a perfectionist and a lover of landscaping. He took great pride in maintaining his pristine property with beautiful trees and flowers. He spent many days on his back deck enjoying the birds and squirrels that would come for the food he always provided them. He had a larger than life personality with a generous heart and had a knack for making everyone feel comfortable. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Larry is survived by his wife, Angela Milazzo Reese, Lititz, PA, daughter of the late Rose and Angelo Milazzo; his daughter Renee Reese Stemberger, married to Scott Stemberger, Cherry Hills Village, CO; two grandchildren, Rylie Stemberger and Reid Stemberger; and three siblings, Philip G. Reese, Millersville; Faith Reese Martin, married to Robert A. Martin, Willow Street; and Dawn E. Reese, Millersville.
A Celebration of Life will be held in July in Lancaster PA. Please check the following link for updates on the Celebration of Life details as they become available: https://allstatescremation.com/tribute/details/213557/Lawrence-Reese/obituary.html#tribute-start
