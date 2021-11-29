Lawrence N. “Larry” Whyte, Sr., 76, of Kirkwood, entered into rest at his home on Friday, November 26, 2021. Born in West Grove, he was the son of the late George E. and Erma (Williams) Whyte. He was the loving husband of Barbara L. (Mellinger) Whyte for 45 years.
Larry was a graduate of Oxford High School. He had managed the Sunoco in Oxford for several years, where he had a parts delivery route and had worked for L.M. Prange Trucking Co. In 1986, Larry attended Mendenhall School of Auctioneering in North Carolina. He then began his career in auctioneering. He apprenticed under Larry Neuhauser for two years and in 1986 began volunteering as an auctioneer for the Hospice Labor Day Auction at the Lampeter Fair Grounds, which he continued until 2008. Larry owned and operated Whyte’s Auction Company. He was also a licensed appraiser and worked as a licensed real estate agent for Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and Berkshire-Hathaway. Larry was a property manager for State Wide Realty and also owned an advertisement specialty business, selling promotional items to businesses. Larry, along with Barb, was a stand-holder at Antique Village in Strasburg and they were also partners in Kirsch Antiques in Lititz.
Larry was a member of the Pennsylvania Auctioneer’s Association and a member and former elder at Union Presbyterian Church. He valued volunteering and invested in the community by helping with annual mud sales at Bart, Rawlinsville, and Robert Fulton Fire Companies. Larry also started the S.E.C.A auctions and helped with the Solid Rock Youth Ministries auctions as well. Educating young people on the value of hard work was very important to Larry. He spent many years speaking at Career Day throughout the Solanco School District. In his younger years, Larry could be found drag racing his ’57 Chevy in at the Cecil Co. Dragway. He enjoyed gatherings with friends, snowmobiling, taking impromptu day trips and going out to eat.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by a daughter, Melissa Savanah of Texas; a son, Lawrence N. Whyte, Jr., husband of Rhonda of Florida; step-daughter, Theresa M. Hopkins, wife of Paul of New Jersey; stepson, Harvey R. England, Jr., of Peach Bottom; a brother, Ross Whyte, Sr., husband of Shirley of Pottstown; a sister, Betty Walls, wife of Pete of West Grove; sisters-in-law, Patricia Herr, wife of Stanley of Quarryville; and Catherine Kirsch, wife of Donald of Manheim; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 4 sisters.
A celebration of Larry’s life will be announced in the future. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to two organizations that were very important to Larry: S.E.C.A, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville, PA 17566 and Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com
