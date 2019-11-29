Lawrence Max Stout, Sr., 84, of Tower City, and formerly of New Providence, passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Premier at Susquehanna in Millersburg. He was the husband of the late Nannie E. McGuire Stout.
Born in Carter Co., TN on June 8, 1935, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Jettie Beavers Stout. He served in the U.S. Army as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. Lawrence was self-employed as a reflexologist and massage therapist. In his younger years, he enjoyed drag racing and woodworking and he attended the Evergreen Senior Center. He was a member of the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Millersville.
He is survived by his daughter Malinda wife of Michael Weaver of Willow Street; sons, Lawrence M. Stout, Jr., and his wife Angela of Tower City and Therin and his wife Laura Stout of Medford, MA; sister Jean Campbell of Hampton, TN; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Joe Pruett, Lowell Stout and his sisters Pauline Gryder, Jessalee White, Katheryn Bruster,
Funeral services will be held at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and prior to the service on Wednesday. Interment, with military honors, will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.