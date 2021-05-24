Lawrence M. Martin, 74, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Lancaster General Hospital - Penn Medicine.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Allen K. and Lydia G. (Martin) Martin and was the husband of Brenda K. (Fielden) Martin with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
Lawrence was a member of the Worship Center in Lancaster. He attended Conrad Weiser High School and International Bible College in San Antonio, TX. He loved spending time with family and driving truck. In his earlier years, he enjoyed fishing with his children, hunting with his son, and traveling to Northern California for family vacations.
Lawrence had driven truck for Crowe Transportation in Elizabethtown and Zeager Bros., Inc. in Middletown.
In addition to his wife, Lawrence is survived by daughter, Tonya, wife of Brantley Barfield of Stanley, NC; son, Kevin, husband of Kelli (Godshall) Martin of Lancaster; 4 grandchildren, Jackson and Tucker Barfield, Isabella and Ethan Martin; brother, Larry L. Martin of Hesston, KS; 2 sisters, Linda F. Woodhouse of Lebanon and Twila M. Martin Houck of Linglestown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Gladys A. Martin.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
