Lawrence M. "Larry" Berardi, 71, of Lancaster passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at his home. Born in Mt. Vernon, NY he was the son of the late Michael and Jacqueline (Assael) Berardi.
He was a graduate of Wantagh High School in NY and St. Michael's College in Burlington, VT.
Larry worked in retail management for most of his life and most recently was a self-employed contractor.
He was a proud democrat who volunteered his time here in Lancaster. Larry attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lancaster.
Surviving are his five brothers, Garry Berardi husband of Kathy of Woodstock, GA, Guy Berardi of Honolulu, HI, Craig Berardi husband of Kathy of Lake Oswego, OR, Michael Berardi husband of Joanne, Paul Berardi, both of Charlotte, NC; sister, Carole Masters wife of Dan of Spring Lake, NJ and thirteen nieces and nephews.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
