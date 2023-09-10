Lawrence "Larry" W. Flora, 71, of Lancaster, PA passed away September 5, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Helen Flora. Larry, known affectionately as Jarhead by his friends, served proudly in the United States Marine Corps. After the military, he spent time in the construction industry and finished his career as a driver. He loved to work.
Larry was an active member of the Commercial Traveler's Association and spent much of his time there. He enjoyed being outdoors either hunting or fishing. Larry was also fond of watching the Flintstones and The History Channel. For much of his life he considered Helen's Corner Bar a second home. Larry was close with family whom he loved dearly. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, and the community he was a part of.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter Tracy Henry wife of Hank; his granddaughter Noel Geiter; grandson Drew Savidge and his significant other Travia Williams; great-grandchildren Micah, Julissa, Noah, Nevaeh, Jaxon, and Bella. He is also survived by his siblings Barbara Kyle and Barry Flora as well as many nieces and nephews. Along with his parents Larry is preceded in passing by wife of 21 years Jean Flora, his granddaughter Ashley Savidge Skalla, and his sisters Helen Hoffman and Tina Flora.
Family invites friends and family to a viewing and service on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Viewing will be held from 5pm until 6:30pm, followed by military honors and a funeral service at 7pm. At the family's request please omit flower donations.
