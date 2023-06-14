Lawrence (Larry) Howe, 83, of Columbus, OH passed away on June 6, 2023 after a long battle with illness. Born on June 20, 1939, in Ephrata, PA, Larry was the son of the late Milton and Kathryn Howe. He is survived by his daughter Kim Howe, brother Dennis Howe (Sandra), and two nieces. Larry was preceded in death by his son Kevin Howe and his partner, Susie Winstead.
Larry graduated from Upper Leacock High School. Throughout his life, Larry held various jobs, including milkman, bread man, clothing salesman, and custodial worker. Larry loved his children and spent his time supporting them in their various sporting endeavors. He also enjoyed his pet cats and dogs throughout his life. In his free time, Larry was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, enjoyed playing bingo, and loved Southern Gospel Music.
A family memorial service will be held in August 2023 to celebrate Larry's life.
A living tribute »