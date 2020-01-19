Lawrence "Larry" Hess

Lawrence "Larry" J. Hess, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Binghamton, NY. He was the son of the late Perl and Agnes (Kirk) Hess.
Larry was a man of faith and a very active member of St. Edward's Episcopal Church in Lancaster. He was a long-time employee of WGAL, where he met his wife, and Aflac, where he worked as an insurance agent. He loved to spend his free time golfing. When he wasn't on the green, Larry could be found in front of the television, beer in hand, rooting for his favorite team, the Washington Redskins. Honoring his generous wish, the gift of life was shared with many people in need through tissue donation.
Lawrence is survived by his loving wife of 28 years; Beverly Hess, of Lancaster, his children: Kenneth Hess, husband of Tina, of Binghamton, NY, Sherry Rossman, wife of David, of Binghamton, NY, Deborah Myers, wife of Duane, of York, and Lauren Hess, partner of Gerald, of Parrish, FL, stepchildren: Christina Eichelberger, wife of Paul, of Landisville, Gregory Oleksa, husband of Pam, of Lancaster, his grandchildren: Sarah, Jillian, Kasey, Daniel, Patrick, Alex, Ashley, Nicholas, Kristen, Cory, and Robert, as well as numerous great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a step son, Scott Oleksa, and several siblings.
A memorial service at St. Edward's Episcopal Church will be held on Saturday, February 15, at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Larry's name to St. Edward's Episcopal Church, 2453 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
