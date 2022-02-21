Lawrence K. Bricker, 85, of Manheim died unexpectedly on Thursday, February 17, 2022. Born in Manheim, he was the son of the late Harry W. and Alyce Kirkwood Bricker. Lawrence retired as a quality control inspector for the former Raymark Industries, Manheim. Following retirement, he worked part-time for the Manheim Auto Auction. Lawrence proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War.
Surviving are three siblings: Jean A. wife of James A. Miller of Manheim, Thomas W. husband of Donna L. Bricker of Manheim, and Linda K. Yoder of Holtwood, and five nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
