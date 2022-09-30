Lawrence Joseph "Larry" Keohane, age 72, of New Providence, PA passed away at his home on Saturday September 24, 2022; he was married to Patricia Gardner Keohane. Larry was born in Philadelphia, PA son of the late Lawrence J. and Rita Palumbo Keohane.
Surviving are three children: John husband of Lori Reinhart Keohane, Lori wife of Kevin Forry and Amy, wife of Jason Shertzer, six grandchildren: Ethan and Aaron Keohane, Joshua and Jacalyn Hiltz and Hayley and Jordan Kauffman, one sister: Rosemarie, husband of Thomas Hoopes, TX, two sisters-in-law: Marilyn, wife of the late Paul Wojciechowski and Joan, wife of Michael Klein, FL and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Joseph P. Keohane.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »