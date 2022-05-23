Lawrence J. "Larry" Ansted, 70, passed away at his home on May 21, 2022, with his loving family by his side. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Charles R. and Frances (Godina) Ansted. He was married 43 years to Jacquelyn (Hostetter) Ansted.
Larry was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, class of 1970, and went on to attend York College and Goldey-Beacom College. Through high school and college, he played basketball and in adulthood he coached Penn Manor High School basketball from '94-'97. He dedicated over 25 years to the United States Postal Service until his retirement.
A long-time parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Larry served as an usher and was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. Those that knew Larry, knew he was a loyal Notre Dame football fan. He loved taking yearly trips with his family to Rehoboth Beach in addition to traveling to New Orleans and Ocean View, DE. He enjoyed golf, bowling, and playing cards at the Hostetter's Sunday night gatherings.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Jackie; children: Jacob Ansted, husband of Pamela Fischer, of Millersville and Lauren, wife of Zachary Klipa of Lititz; and the grandchildren who affectionately called him Pappy: Emily and Easton Ansted and Claire Klipa. He was preceded in death by his sister, Letitia Kline.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 from 5 7 PM on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11 AM at the funeral home. A visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17601 or Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601.
