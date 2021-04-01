Lawrence G. Bowman, 77, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Born in Lancaster on February 1, 1944, he was the son of the late Gerald E. and Virginia L. (Cree) Bowman.
Larry graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1962 and received his diploma in Inhalation Therapy from St. Joseph Hospital in 1965. He spent his entire career working as a registered respiratory therapist. In 1966, he was elected president of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Association for Inhalation Therapy. From 1967 to 1982, he was Chief Therapist of the Department of Inhalation at Lancaster General Hospital. He dedicated the next 25+ years, until his retirement, providing respiratory home care full-time as President/CEO of both Lanco Med Homecare, Inc. and Lifeline Medical Alert. Larry also volunteered his time and services with various organizations throughout the county, including
the Lancaster Lung Association, American Heart Association and the Optimist Club of Lancaster County. He was on the JPM Alumni Association Board for many years and spent countless hours organizing class reunions.
Larry's greatest talent and passion was music. He started piano lessons at age 5 and became an accomplished pianist over the years. He played professionally for 43+ years with the Dave Stevens Trio Band, New Holland Big Band, Sound of Roses Big Band, Lebanon Big Band, The Quartet, as well as various church services and special occasions. Classical music was his favorite. He had an extraordinary ability to play the piano by ear, in addition to his ability to improvise and play songs in almost any key, rhythm, tempo and style.
Above all things he's always treasured, being a father was at the top of his list. Family was his most valuable possession.
Larry is survived by his four children: Jacquie Peifer, wife of Eric, of Lancaster; Christopher Bowman of Lancaster; Valerie Kurtz, wife of Chris, of Mountville; and Ryan Bowman of Lancaster. He is also survived by his five grandchildren: Kyah, Kali, Kade, Gavin and Greyson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronald E. Bowman.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park, Lancaster. Family and friends will be received from 10-11 AM at the funeral home on Monday. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
