Lawrence Edward Sturm, "Ed", 91, of Manheim, died peacefully on Thursday, May 27th, 2021. Born in Akron, OH, to Russell and Ora Sturm, he is preceded in death by his siblings, Paul, Gene, Shirley Moseley, and Mary Lou Verheyen. He is survived by his bride of 65 years, Donna Sturm, his siblings, Freeda Roberts and Francis Sturm, a son, Jeff Sturm, two daughters, Tami Howse (Robert) and Traci Jones (Brian), and his grandchildren, Daniel Schmiedel (Theresa), Kelsey Austin (Daniel), and Alaina Gotwalt (John).
Ed served as First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and Captain in the reserves. His career as an equipment engineer at Goodyear spanned 42 years. He volunteered at Habitat for Humanity and the Office of Aging.
Ed loved cooking, golfing, and making beautiful furniture for his family. At age 75, he learned to play the upright bass for a bluegrass band. Ed put his family first, setting an excellent example for them with his infectious sense of humor, supportive attitude, and magnetic personality, which earned him friends everywhere.
A military service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 2nd at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Masonic Village Hospice at 98 Masonic Drive, Suite 101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.