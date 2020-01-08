Lawrence Edmund Watson

Lawrence Edmund Watson, 66 of Lancaster, PA, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 5, 2020.

Born in Beaver Falls, PA to Helen M. Watson and the late Edmund R. Watson, he is survived by sons, Jan and Andrew, his sisters, Nora, Claire and Rosemary, and his mother, Helen.

After obtaining his MS in Clinical Psychology from Millersville University, Larry specialized in substance abuse counseling and served as the first executive director of Addiction Recovery Systems in Lancaster, PA before opening and operating his own private recovery facility, "Mark's House" in downtown Lancaster in 2015.

Larry believed that humanity was inherently good and made it his mission to help those unable to help themselves. He gave everything he had to reach his goals and ultimately thought that everyone deserves a second chance.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Larry's Memorial Service on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 500 Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please dedicate contributions in Larry's memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children – SCH – Philadelphia, https://lovetotherescue.org .

Service information

Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
500 Pearl Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
Jan 10
Memorial Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
500 Pearl Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
