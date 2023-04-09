Lawrence E. Marshall, 80, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on April 5, 2023 at Legend of Lancaster. He was born June 12, 1942, in Morristown, New Jersey and raise by his parents, the late George and Eloise (Klinetob) Marshall in Wayne, New Jersey. Larry, as he was called by his friends and family, attended Muskingum University in Concord, Ohio where he earned a degree in economics. Following college, Larry entered the Navy where he served during the Vietnam War. After he completed his time in the military, Larry went to Southern Illinois University where he earned his MBA.
A job with Ford Motor Company brought Larry to Michigan where he met his loving wife, Betty (Anders) Marshall. He served in several capacities for Ford, as an auditor and later as a financial analyst. Larry loved animals and he and Betty started a pet sitting service, Critter Sitters, in Grosse Ile, Michigan. Larry's job with Ford took him and his family to Lancaster, Pennsylvania in 1987 and he finished his career with Case New Holland Tractor Operations, retiring in 2002. Following his retirement, Larry remained very active, volunteering at Neffsville Fire Company, MOAA (Military Officers Association of America) and SCORE where he served as a business mentor. In addition to his volunteer activities, Larry enjoyed reading, walking, and traveling. Larry's family has fond memories of watching movies with him, especially one of his favorites, The Last Starfighter.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by his son Christopher Landon Marshall and his wife, Heidi Hebron Marshall of Charlottesville, Virginia; his daughter Rebecca Leigh Marshall of Woodbridge, Virginia; his son Nicholas Lorin Marshall of Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and his five grandchildren, Madeline Ruth, Benjamin Lawrence, Bethany Jane, Luke Ronald, and Julia Rose of Charlottesville, Virginia. He is also survived by his sisters, Janet Smith, wife of Thomas, and Melanie Stohner, wife of Robert.
A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at a later date. Interment will be private at Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff of Legend of Lancaster and Homeland Hospice for all the care and support they gave Larry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Larry's name to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com