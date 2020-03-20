Lawrence E. "Larry" Horne, 64, of Lititz, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Harold S. and Margaret Kerr Horne. He was a 1973 graduate of McCaskey High School. Larry was the loving husband of Julia A. "Julie" Fry Horne and they observed their 41st wedding anniversary in November of 2019.
For the past nine years Larry was employed at Phillips Graphics Finishing in Manheim; previously he worked for over thirty-seven years for Intelligencer Printing Company, Lancaster. Larry was a faithful and active member of Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church, Lititz, where he served as an usher and was a member of the adult Sunday school class. With a keen interest in cars Larry was a member of the Lancaster County Car Cruisers Club. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed camping with his family throughout Pennsylvania especially enjoying the state parks. His interests include: model railroading, "do-it-yourself projects", auto maintenance, and rooting for the Hershey Bears and all Pittsburgh Sports teams.
Surviving in addition to his wife Julie, are two sons: Bryan S. husband of Amy Horne of Reading, Eric M. husband of Christy Horne of Newville, two grandsons: Jared and Andrew Horne, and two sisters: Cindy wife of Ted Carson of Millersville, and Eva wife of Steve Bradney of Lancaster.
Due to current public health guidelines, memorial services for Larry will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Interment will be private for the family in Trinity Evangelical Congregational Cemetery, Bomberger Road, Lititz. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.
