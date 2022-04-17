Lawrence E. Edwards III, age 78, of Mechanicsburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at Holy Spirit Hospital. Born July 19, 1943 in West Chester, he was the son of Gladys (Stinson) Edwards of Parker Ford and the late Lawrence E. Edwards, Jr.
Lawrence received his Associates Degree in mechanical drafting from Temple University. He was the general manager of the family-owned Bonanza Restaurant in Mechanicsburg. Lawrence was a member of West Shore Elks Lodge #2257, Mechanicsburg Rotary Club and an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church where he will be remembered for the steak sandwiches he made at the church's Strawberry Festival. He was very involved with his children's sports teams, often coaching them. Lawrence loved grilling outdoors, collecting rare coins, working outdoors, gardening and watching sports, especially the Philadelphia Eagles and the Mechanicsburg Wildcats football teams. He and his wife Susan enjoyed golfing together and traveling, especially to Cape May, Italy and Cape Coral Florida, just to name a few. While traveling they especially enjoyed dining at new restaurants.
Lawrence is survived by his loving wife, Susan Landino Edwards; three children, Jacqueline Pelchy and husband Kevin of Coudersport, Mark J. Coldren and wife Julie of Lewisberry and Michael J. Edwards and wife Erin of New Cumberland; four siblings, Joan Hostteter and husband Lee of Newmanstown, Carol Rinehart and husband Atlee of Parker Ford, Nancy Yarmush of Morgantown and John Edwards and wife Chris of Lake Placid, FL and his 14 grandchildren and his 9 great grandchildren. Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, and his daughter Deborah Strausser.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM Thursday, April 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg. Visitation will be from 9:30 AM until the time of Mass. Entombment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 310 Hertzler Road, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
