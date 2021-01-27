Lawrence Dale Martzall

Lawrence "Larry" Dale Martzall, 69, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Earl and Emma (Eberly) Martzall and was the husband of Tracy (Schadt) Martzall.
Lawrence retired from the shipping department of Pepperidge Farm and previously worked in maintenance for E.W. Woolworth Mid-Atlantic Distribution Center. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time at his hunting cabin, the "Squirrels Nest," in Perry County. Lawrence made it a habit to visit with friends and family regularly. He was a member of the Cocalico Sportsman's Association.
In addition to his wife, Lawrence is survived by a daughter, Jessica Martzall of Boston, MA; two brothers, Lew Martzall, Leon Martzall, both of Ephrata and three sisters, Lucille Spangler of Lititz, Lois Halligan of Akron, Lynda Williams of Ephrata.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Lester, Larry, Lamar and Loren and two sisters, Loretta Ober, Laverne Klopp.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions in Lawrence's memory may be made to Lancaster Conservancy, 117 S. West End Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
