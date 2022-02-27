Lawrence D. "Larry" Wilber, 71, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2022. Born in East Meadow, NY, he was the son of the late Warren and Rose (Zawrotney) Wilber.
He had an amazing sense of humor and an infectious smile. He would help anyone in need, even those broken down on the side of the road. Larry's world revolved around creating memories with his family. He loved life and always had a good story to share. He was a humble man and always insisted that others "Pass it forward."
Larry will be sorely missed by his children: David D. Wilber of Farmingdale, NY, Cynthia M. Flandorffer of Massapequa Park, NY; the mother of his children, Alice Wilber; siblings: Robert Wilber, Walter Wilber, Eddie Wilber and Lorraine Pette; his partner, Nancy (Janisch) Hollington; her 4 children, Amanda, Dakotah, Alexa and Kaira; and Nancy's grandchildren. He was preceded in passing by his siblings: Frank, John and Dolores.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 2 PM to 4 PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. A funeral service will be held following the viewing, at 4 PM. Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to Disabled American Veterans, secure.dav.org or the Wounded Warrior Project, support.woundedwarriorproject.org
