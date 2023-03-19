Lawrence A. Brown

Lawrence A. (Poogie) Brown, of Lancaster, formerly of Coatesville, PA, passed away on March 12, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital with his family by his side. Lawrence was born on February 14, 1947, the son of the late Joseph Brown and Geraldine Smith. Lawrence resided in Lancaster, PA with his loving wife Denise Brown for 42 years.
He was educated in the Coatesville Area School District, graduating from Horace Scott Senior High School in 1966. After High School, Lawrence was drafted into the United States Army, where he served two years stationed in Fort Campbell Kentucky, and served in Vietnam. While proudly serving his country, Lawrence received numerous awards and medals including, two time Purple Heart Recipient, a National Defense Service Medal, Army Accommodation Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge, as well as a Sharp Shooter and Marksman Badge. Lawrence was honorably discharged as a Sergeant.
Lawrence was an avid sports fan, loyal to Coatesville, Lancaster, and Philadelphia teams. He was a notable basketball player during his years at Scott Horace Senior High School. He was very competitive on the court, and loved playing in many leagues throughout Coatesville, West Chester, and Lancaster areas. Lawrence also loved playing pick-up basketball on his home court with his children, nieces and nephews, and he coached for Lampeter Strasburg Summer League, and The Mix, in Lancaster City. He also enjoyed going to the NCAA Final Four with his brother Joe, and a special group of friends, as well as the couple trips held annually.
Surviving to carry on Lawrence's legacy are his wife Denise and children Orlette Johnson (John) of Orlando, Florida, Lawrence T. Brown (Rebecca) of King of Prussia, Dr. Danielle Brown Miles (Phil) of Lancaster, PA, and Ryan Brown of Lancaster, PA. A son, Marcus Brown, preceded Lawrence in death.
He is also survived by his siblings, Joseph Brown, Jr. (Donna), David Smith (Pricilla), Allen Smith (Vicki), Kim Marshall (Glen) all of Coatesville, PA, Terry Brown of Lancaster, Carmen Smith of Phoenixville, PA, and Sheila Smith of Coatesville, PA. Preceded Lawrence in death are siblings, Shirley Smith, Michael Brown, Cheryl Brown Stewart, and Cindy Smith Andiron.
Lawrence leaves his life well loved and respected by six grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces/nephews, and friends.
A Funeral Service honoring Lawrence's life will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street, PA 17584. A viewing will be held from 9 AM until the time of service.
To send the family a condolence please visit, SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »