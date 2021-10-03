Lavon M. “Army” Armstrong, 87, passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Manor Care. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Theophilus and Anna Stark Armstrong.
She graduated from Manheim Township High School and went on to work as a Customer Service Representative in Science Press in the printing industry, retiring after over 40 years of dedicated service.
Army enjoyed playing softball as a third baseman and was a member of the Lancaster IBEW team which won many regional tournaments in the late 1950s. After softball, she took up the game of golf and played for years with her many friends in numerous golf outings. She loved animals and had a special cat named Gin and liked collecting owls. Army had a large circle of friends throughout her life and hosted many get-togethers in her home. One of her favorite times of the year was Canadian Thanksgiving, which was celebrated in Treasure Island, FL where she was always in charge of cooking the turkey.
Army is survived by her brother, Glenn Armstrong, East Petersburg, PA, and two nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris Armstrong and brothers, Jay and Francis Armstrong.
A celebration of Army’s life will be held at The Groff Event Center, 234 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. A private interment will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Army’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.
