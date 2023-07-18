Lavina S. Zook, 81, of 432 N. Shirk Rd., New Holland, passed away Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home. Born in Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Stephen U. and Barbara (Stoltzfus) Zook. In recent years, Lavina made bowties. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 6 brothers, Amos married to Annie (Zook) Zook, Benuel married to Sarah (Beiler) Zook, David married to Linda (Zook) Zook, Stevie married to Naomi (Zook) Zook, all of Ephrata, Paul married to Katie (Fisher) Zook, Samuel married to Sarah (Zook) Zook, both of New Holland; 4 sisters, Lydia Glick, New Holland, Rebecca married to Amos Beiler, Paradise, Sadie Stoltzfus, Morgantown, Rachel married to Paul Fisher, New Holland; numerous nieces and nephews, including Annie Stoltzfus, with whom she resided. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Glick, and step-mother, Rachel Zook.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST with interment following in Stoltzfus Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »