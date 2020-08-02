Lavina S. (Martin) Burkholder Nolt, 82, of Kutztown, died Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Aaron W. Nolt. Her first husband, John Z. Burkholder, predeceased her. Born in New Holland, Lancaster County, she was a daughter of the late Noah K. and Emma S. (Shirk) Martin. A member of the Groffdale Conference of Mennonites, Lavina attended Center Mennonite Church, Kutztown.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband, Lavina is survived by her children: Mervin M., husband of Lorene M. (Martin) Burkholder, Wakarusa, IN; Marian M. (Burkholder), wife of Jonas M. Hoover, Penn Yan, NY; James M., husband of Mabel K. (Shirk) Burkholder, Latham, MO; Ada Mae M. (Burkholder), wife of Lewis N. Reiff, Woodbury, Bedford County; Lucille M. (Burkholder), wife of Norman Z. Martin, Bowers, Berks County; Marietta M. Burkholder, Kutztown, Berks County; John M., husband of Adah B. (Martin) Burkholder, Charles City, IA; and Leon M., husband of Linda Z. (Burkholder) Burkholder, Kutztown. There are eleven step children; 48 grandchildren; 98 step grandchildren; six sisters; three brothers. In addition to her first husband, Lavina was predeceased by a sister, a brother, three grandchildren and five step grandchildren.
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. from Center Mennonite Church, Deysher Road, Kutztown, with Bishop Eli W. Burkholder, officiating. Interment in the Church Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Wednesday, from the late residence, 92 Deysher Road, Kutztown, from 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Kindly omit flowers.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is in charge of arrangements.
