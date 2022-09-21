Lavina K. Kauffman, 74, of East Earl, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at York Hospital. She was the loving wife of John E. Kauffman for almost 56 years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late John and Susie (King) Lapp.
Lavina was a homemaker and a member of the Church at Cross Keys. She enjoyed reading and time spent with loved ones.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by eight children: Wilmer married to Barbara Esh Kauffman, Pen Yan, NY, Elizabeth married to Eli King, Morgantown, Susie married to Stevie King, Lancaster, Ben married to Rachel Stoltzfus Kauffman, Mohnton, Chris married to Emma Stoltzfus Kauffman, Lancaster, Amos married to Rachel Stoltzfus Kauffman, Lesvos, Greece, John married to Rebecca Beiler Kauffman, Paradise, Mary married to David Allgyer, Morgantown, 61 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, a sister, Lydia married to Ben Esh, Lancaster, and three step-siblings: Lizzie Esh, Paradise, Sylvia married to John Beiler, Christiana, and Daniel married to Emma Glick, Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by a grandson and great-grandson.
An open funeral will be held on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 9 A.M. at Petra Church, 565 Airport Rd., New Holland. Interment will be in Petra Memorial Park. A viewing will be held on Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m., at The Church at Cross Keys, 3656 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gordonville. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
