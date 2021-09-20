Lavina E. Blank, stillborn daughter of Reuben L. and Sylvia S. Ebersol Blank, of 627 Barren Road, Oxford, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. She attended the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 3 siblings: David E, Barbara E. and Lena E., all at home, grandparents: David G. husband of Mattie Lapp Blank of Oxford, and David Z. husband of Naomi Stoltzfus Ebersol of Christiana.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 627 Barren Road, Oxford, TODAY, Monday, September 20th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Oxford Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
