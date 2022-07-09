Laverne McNeil Shank, 94, of 747 Cricket Court in Port Orange, FL, formerly of Lancaster, died on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House in Palm Coast, FL. He was born on April 21, 1928 in Lancaster, to parents Jesse McNeil Shank, Sr. and Esther Pearl Rittenhouse Shank. He was a graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School and served in the Army and the Navy during World War II, stationed in Guam.
Laverne married Patricia Jane Fahey on November 28, 1960. They were married for 58 years when Patricia died on February 25, 2018. Laverne was employed by the State of Pennsylvania in the beverage industry. His hobbies included coin collecting, baseball card collecting, stamp collecting, boxing and walking/exercising daily.
Laverne was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, two brothers and six sisters. He is survived by a daughter, Donna A. Sheaffer, Flagler Beach, FL, a son, Laverne M. Shank, Jr., of Flagler Beach, FL as well as Los Angeles, CA, a granddaughter, Tyeisha L. Sheaffer of Manheim, a grandson, Aubrey M. Sheaffer of Lancaster, and a great-granddaughter, Natalia A. Watt of Manheim. He is also survived by a brother, Ronald M. Shank, York, and two sisters, Nella Bowers, NC and Barbara Baer, Lancaster.
Funeral service will be on Saturday, July 16 at 2 pm at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville with the Rev. David Heffner officiating. There will be a viewing from 1 pm until time of service. Interment will be in the Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. reynoldsandshivery.com
