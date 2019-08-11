Laverne Faye Klopp

Laverne Faye Klopp (Martzall), born February 26, 1948 went home to be with the Lord on February 24, 2019 at the age of 70.

She was a long-time member of Reamstown Church of God and enjoyed crocheting, word searches and spending time with her family!

She is survived by 3 children: Kathy S. Auker, Teresa L. Enck (Paul), Michael R. Young (Jackie), 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 6 siblings.

Preceded in death by her husband: Russell E. Klopp, her parents: Earl and Emma Martzall, and 5 siblings.

Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday August 17, 2019, 10AM at Reamstown Church of God, 400 Pfautz Hill Rd., Stevens, PA with visitation from 9:30-10AM. Rev. Arthur T. Karick Officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reamstown Church of God.

