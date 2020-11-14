Lavern "Tork" L. Sweigart, 79, of Adamstown, passed away Wed., Nov. 11, 2020 in the loving presence of his family at Reading Hospital. Born in Schoeneck, he was a son of the late Leon H. and Marguerite (Wenrich) Sweigart, and the loving husband of 56 years to Linda E. (Huber) Sweigart.
Tork was an Army Veteran, and proudly served from 1960 to '63, and was stationed in Germany during his service. For 40 years, he worked as a machinist, foreman, and estimator at Weaver Industries in Denver. Tork was dedicated to his community and family. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Adamstown, a former Sunday school teacher and advisor to Luther League. He was always willing to help and generously gave his time as a coach of youth baseball, working at the election polls, the YMCA Board, and the Adamstown Fire Co. Tork served as a former President of the Adamstown Lions Club through which he helped with many community events.
Family meant the most to Tork, and he had a special relationship with each of his grandchildren. Throughout the years, Tork could always be found in the bleachers or on the sidelines of every sporting event, cheering for his children and grandchildren; he was their biggest fan! Annual trips to the beach were a cherished family getaway. Tork's joyful presence and fun-loving manner will forever be remembered.
In addition to his wife, Tork is survived by two sons, Anthony L. "Tony" (Sue) Sweigart of Adamstown and Timothy K. (Rania) Sweigart of Adamstown; five grandchildren, Nathan, Alinda, A.J., Thanna, and Jamie; four siblings, Dale L. Sweigart of Reading, Phyllis J. Keener (Ronald) of Reinholds, Dennis E. Sweigart (Maria) of Wyomissing Hills, and Gail E. Orbach (Thomas) of Sinking Spring; and his pup, Toby, who was always by his side.
Services will be held privately with his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 385, Adamstown, PA 19501. www.goodfuneral.com