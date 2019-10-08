Lavere A. Kroft, Sr., 93, of Bowmansville, PA, passed away at the home of his son on Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late Benjamin H. and Mary B. (Spence) Potts. His wife, Betty Lou, passed away in 2015. Lavere served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Fireman, 1st Class, on the transport ship, the U.S.S. Herald of the Morning; and he worked as a grinder for the Bearings Co. for many years.
Mr. Kroft was of the Presbyterian faith and was a member of Cheers Center in Long Neck, Delaware. He enjoyed playing cards, doing Paint by Numbers and was an avid fisherman.
Surviving are his children, Lavere A. Kroft, Jr. married to Cynthia, Bonnie L. Mogle married to Don and Connie L. Donahue married to Tom; his grandchildren, Justin Mogle, Patrick Donahue and Neil Donahue; five great-grandchildren; his half-sister, May McCray; and his half-brother, George Potts. He was preceded in death by his half-sisters, Margaret Herrick, Darlene Sawyer and June Smith.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA (corner of W. Orange & Pine Sts.). The family will greet friends on Wednesday at Groffs from 6:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions in his name can be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125
Please visit Lavere's Memorial Page at;