LaVera "Ellie" Trout Groff, age 98, formerly of Bart, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was married for 56 years to the late Melvin L. Groff who passed away on January 29, 2002. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Enos and Sarah Trout Trout.
Ellie was a lifetime member of Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church where she met Melvin in the church choir. She waitressed for Rhoads Spanish Tavern in Quarryville for 20 years and then worked as a tour guide and receptionist for 21 years for the Amish Farm and House. In her free time, Ellie loved collecting music boxes and writing her pen pals.
Surviving is her son: Melvin Dennis Groff of Bart, her sister: Roberta F. Deibler of Quarryville, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 6 siblings: Miriam Stokes, Walter "Bud" Trout, Kenneth Trout, M. Jane Farmer Wissler, Enos Trout, Jr. and Frank Trout. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for taking such wonderful care of Ellie.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside service that will take place at the Middle Octorara Presbyterian Cemetery, 1199 Valley Road, Quarryville, on Monday, October 3rd at 10 a.m. Pastor John Barlow will be officiating. reynoldsandshivery.com
