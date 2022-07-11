Laurinda D. Shumate, 63, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center where she had been a resident for several years. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Ulrich and Ethel (Dagen) Lane.
Laurinda graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School with the Class of 1977. She worked in several positions over the years, with her last job working for Goodwill Industries. While a resident at Lancaster Nursing, she enjoyed participating in the choir playing the chimes and helping in the community garden. She also enjoyed getting her nails and hair done, arts & crafts, word search puzzles, and watching television especially movies where "The Rock" appeared. She had a great love for anything chocolate, Pepsi, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and family.
A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Laurinda is survived by her daughter, Michelle Shumate of Leola, and her son, Ryan Shumate of Lancaster; her granddaughter, Briana Rodriguez; and her great-grandson, Alexander Exia. Also surviving are two brothers, Robert Ulrich (Cindy) and Kent Ulrich, and two sisters, Audrey Cueto (Orlando) and Renee Ulrich.
Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services which will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 414 East King Street, Lancaster, PA, 17602. A viewing will take place from 6-7 PM. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »