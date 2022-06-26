Laurie L. Shepler, 59, of Elizabethtown, entered into the arms of her heavenly savior on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Born in Sellersville, she was the daughter of the late Ruth (Moyer) McMullen and Edward McMullen of Elizabethtown. Laurie was the wife of James M. "Jim" Shepler with whom she celebrated 31 years of marriage.
Surviving in addition to her father, Edward and husband, Jim, is a son, Carson Shepler of Elizabethtown; a sister, Robin Hershey, wife of Dean of Hershey; and a brother, Martin McMullen of New York.
Laurie loved her heavenly Father, her family, and Cornerstone Youth Center in Elizabethtown where she served hundreds of youth for many years, most recently as the Executive Director. Laurie and her family are members of LCBC, Manheim and enjoyed worshipping the Lord with their church family. Laurie was a 1980 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School.
Family, friends, and the community will be received at Cornerstone Youth Center, 95 South Wilson Ave., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 2:00pm 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cornerstone Youth Center (address above). To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com