Laurent "Larry" Novikoff Horne, 82, passed away peacefully at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Born in Wisconsin, he was the son of the late Franklin and Frances Hernamen Horne and the husband of Mary Burton Horne with whom he celebrated more than twenty years of marriage.
Larry graduated from St. Marks Academy and Yale University. Larry was a lifelong expert Ham Radio Operator and collector of guns. Larry was especially proud of his Gatling gun which was prominently displayed in his home. An AA advocate, sponsor and supporter, he celebrated with great pride his 46 years of sobriety. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He also served on the Board of the North Museum.
Mary and Larry met in Sea Island, GA in 1954 and enjoyed their homes on Hawkins Island, Sea Isle, GA and Bethany Beach, DE. He was known for his mischiefs, humor and big heart. Those who had the pleasure to know Larry will never forget him.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Emily Horne of New York, NY. Mary's children: Elizabeth "Duffy" Johnson, Lititz, Mary Burton (James) Mays of Los Angeles, CA and Edward C. (Heidi) Burton of Lancaster and grandchildren: Christi, Taylor, Amanda, Brian, Savannah, Bethany and Tyler and one great-granddaughter, Addison Rose.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Larry's Mass of Christian Burial at Historic St. Mary's Church, 119 S. Prince Street, Lancaster, PA on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service. A reception will be held after the service.
Memorial contributions in Larry's name may be made to the North Museum, 400 College Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.
