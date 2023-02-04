Laurence "Jack" Adams, MD November 7, 1955January 25, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we acknowledge the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, father-in-law, son, brother, and "Dagra", Dr. Laurence "Jack" Adams. He is home in the presence of his redeemer, the Lord Jesus Christ.
Raised in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he graduated from Georgetown Medical School, then served with the United States Air Force as a flight surgeon before settling in Colorado Springs where his roots grew deep and strong. Through his practice of medicine with Colorado Springs Neurological Associates over the last 26 years, he helped patients through impossibly difficult times and was honored as one of the top doctors in the city. He considered it a privilege to work with so many talented medical colleagues in his practice and the city.
Jack had many passions including baseball, economics, history, and reading, but was defined by his love and compassion for others. As a true gentleman, Jack stepped onto the field of life and swung for the fences every chance he had - although he would say he was just moving the runners along.
Jack was a husband, parent, grandparent, and friend disguised as a neurologist. His greatest joy was his family. He adored being the loving husband of 43 years to Michelle, proud father to two incredible daughters, Beth and Laura, and their husbands, Paul and Eric. He delighted in his special new name of "Dagra" bestowed by his two grandsons, Samuel and David. He was a loyal friend and mentor to many.
Jack would tell us to live our lives ready to steal second and to always treat your team and competition with respect and integrity. He will be profoundly missed.
A service for Jack will be held on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 420 N Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903 and followed by a reception. The service will be open to the public; all are welcome. A livestream of the service will begin at 10:45 AM at https://www.fumc-cs.org/memorial-service-videos
