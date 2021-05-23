Laurence Edward Carroll passed peacefully at home on February 11th, surrounded by the love of his family, after having suffered a traumatic brain injury at home several weeks earlier. The family has planned a virtual celebration of his life for Tuesday, June 1st at 7 pm.
Registration is required at https://memories.lightenarrangements.com/larry-carroll/. After you register, you will receive an email with the information you need to join the Zoom ceremony. Please feel free to reach out to the Lighten team with any questions or for assistance joining the ceremony by emailing support@lightenarrangements.com.