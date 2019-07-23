Laurence E. "Larry" Wilson, 89, of Leola, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in South Orange, NJ, he was the son of the late Laurence E. Sr., and Mary Johnston Wilson. He was the husband of Marilyn Morton Wilson.
Larry served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict and was a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College. He worked as an Engineer for the former RCA and Gilbert Associates. He enjoyed gardening and technology.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: three daughters, Cynthia wife of Kenneth Bannon, Susan wife of James Eppley, Carole Girvin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Wilson, and a sister Eleanor Archer.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. If desired, contributions may be made to Humane League of Lancaster County 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602. Furman's – Leola