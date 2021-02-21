Laurence E. Carroll, M.D.

Our lives changed direction on January 18, 2021, when Laurence "Larry" Edward Carroll had a fall at home. In suffering a traumatic brain injury, Larry received care at Lancaster General Hospital before returning home under hospice care. Larry passed peacefully on February 11th surrounded by the love of his family.
Husband, Dad, Grandpop: He celebrated over 50 years of marriage with the love of his life, Janet Taylor Carroll. They enabled each other's professional successes as together they founded what is now Hypertension and Kidney Specialists and he supported Janet in her work with Hospice of Lancaster County (now Hospice & Community Care), together brainstorming and serving as sounding boards. They nurtured and supported the dreams of their children, Andrew, Bryan, and Sara. They delighted in the activities and achievements of their four granddaughters, Helena & Evelyn - daughters of Andrew and Anne Kinderwater Carroll, and Amelia & Elizabeth - daughters of Bryan and Gina Veloso.
Friend: Larry loved to share stories, often repeatedly. His best friend from the University of Pennsylvania Medical School, Larry Bernberg, pulled Larry C from the water off Corson's Inlet, with many retellings since that sunfish sailboat accident in the early 80s. His best friend from his training days at Duke University, Don Greeley, was running the Chicago marathon in the early 2000s and serendipitously passed Larry on the street in the often-cited explanation of how small the world is. Incidents that stand as examples of the magic of enduring friendships in which conversations can be restarted as if no time has passed. The "Lost Tribe", which began as a fellowship of young families at the First Presbyterian Church, has been both the source and the audience for 40 years of adventurous tales. Larry cherished the many friendships established during early morning exercise classes at the YMCA before starting his workday. In recent years, Larry recounted his stories with the Eagle Camp (Vermont) Writing Group and captured sunsets on the water in his words.
Physician: In Larry's role as a physician, he considered the art of taking medical histories as a means of listening to the life stories of his patients beyond their medical condition. And though he retired from private practice in 2011, he never truly retired. He continued to frequently discuss his continued medical education efforts with his son Bryan and colleagues. As a lieutenant commander in the US Navy in the mid-70s, he delivered care for two years at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base. As a nephrologist in Lancaster County, Larry had ample opportunities during dialysis rounds to collect advice from local farmers. As a West Philly transplant, the only child of Edna Holt and John (Jack) Lawrence Carroll, he relished the gardening wisdom from his patients, and the planting of his seeds and harvests were nurtured by years of recommendations. An avid collector of jokes from his patients, he was sometimes less attentive to remembering the punchlines.
Leader: Through leadership roles in multiple organizations, Larry was the change that he wanted to see in the world. He dedicated decades of service on the Ethics Committees of Lancaster General Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital. He has also served many roles within the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster. His injury interrupted his terms as the Vice President of the Lancaster Medical History Museum, Board service for the Kidney Foundation of Central PA, and the Chair of the newly created Manheim Township Senior Advisory Committee.
Musician, Singer, and Writer: Music was always an integral part of Larry's life. He would share past singing performances dating back to his childhood as a boy soprano in his church choir (dripping candle wax on the hymnal on Christmas Eve) and the Philadelphia Boys Choir at the Academy of Music. During his time with the University of Pennsylvania Glee Club, he was a member of the famed Penn Pipers, which Janet admits is one of the reasons she agreed to their first coffee date. He sang in medical school with the Dorsal Root and Dermatomes. In Lancaster, he sang with the UUCL choir and for the past seven years with Janet and the Music For Everyone (MFE) Community Chorus. On February 6th, we were blessed by a driveway/garage, socially distant performance from the MFE Community Chorus that provided solace to Larry and his family for his final days. We played those recordings for him repeatedly.
Invitation: In lieu of flowers, if so moved, please consider supporting one of the numerous causes close to Larry's heart:
The Janet T. Carroll Staff Excellence Endowment Fund at Hospice & Community Care (?https://www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org/hospice-care/endowment-funds/janet-t-carroll-staff-excellence-endowment-fund/)
The Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum (https://lancastermedicalheritagemuseum.org/support-us/)
The MFE Community Chorus (https://musicforeveryone.org/donate/)
The Kidney Foundation of Central Pennsylvania (https://www.kfcp.org/donate/)
A celebration of life is being planned in a virtual format.
