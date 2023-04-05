Laurel Virginia Nicholson, 68, of Lititz, PA passed away peacefully with hospice care on April 2nd after a long, slow decline from a rare brain condition. The daughter of Lester and Virginia Penny she was born and raised in Somerton (Philadelphia). She was married to Peter Nicholson for 47 years and Newtown (Bucks County) was home for most of that time.
After obtaining her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kutztown University, Laurie was a school librarian in the Bristol Township and Council Rock School Districts. She was an avid reader from an early age and loved to share that enthusiasm for reading and learning with her students. Unfortunately, she had to retire early when her medical condition was diagnosed.
Laurie, a lifelong fan of Walt Disney World, spent many very enjoyable visits with her family, and was even able to spend a summer working at the resort. She also resided in Ocoee, FL for eight years after retiring. She returned to Pennsylvania to Lancaster County four and a half years ago.
Laurie is survived by her dad, Les, her husband, Peter, two children, Philip Nicholson and Meredith (Jed) Bulgrien, three grandchildren, Sam, Jake, and Clara, her brother Keith Penny, and her daughter-in-law Melissa Nicholson. She was predeceased by her son, Bradley Nicholson in 2020.
Funeral services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the "Educational Fund for Brad's Boys" c/o Michele Price, First National Bank and Trust of Newtown at 2607 Windy Bush Road, Wrightstown, PA 18940-3601.
