Laurel L. Hall, 81, formerly of Reamstown, PA and a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, PA, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was a daughter of the late Charles L. Schmuck, Sr. and Verna E. Hufford Schmuck. She worked at the former Atlas sewing factory and in her later years as an Avon representative.
Laurel enjoyed going to the dances at the Denver Fire Co. and the Ephrata AMVETS. She loved to watch old sitcoms with her grandsons and was a fan of Rod Stewart and Elvis.
She is survived by two children: Jeffrey L. (Susan) Hall and Tracey L. (Jamie) Ulrich; three grandsons: Eric, Conor, and Liam; one great-granddaughter, Autumn; three siblings: Charles, Jr., Marvin, and John Schmuck; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Laurel was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Rayford R. Reese; and siblings: Linda, Shirley, Lee, Jerry, Preston, Galen, Jay, Gary Lee, Clair Gideon.
Friends will be received at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA on Friday, December 10 from 9-10 a.m. Memorial services will follow at 10 a.m. Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, E. Cocalico Township, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate
