Laurel Eden Fox, daughter of Zachary and Megan (Weaver) Fox, of Stevens, entered through heaven's gates on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Wellspan York Hospital.

In addition to her loving parents, Laurel will be missed by her maternal grandparents, Ken and Sherry Weaver; paternal grandparents, Harold and Luanne Fox and paternal great-grandmother, Margaret Fox.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 6 to 8 PM at the Cornerstone Mennonite Fellowship, 240 S. Oak Street, Ephrata. Interment will be private in the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

