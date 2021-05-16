Laurean H. Warner, Jr. (Larry), a resident of Cornwall Manor Retirement Community, died on May 10, 2021 in Cornwall, PA. He was born September 20, 1928 in Waynesboro, PA to Laurean H. Warner, Sr. and Margaret Hays Warner. He is survived by his wife, Connie; three sons, John (Marci), Thomas (Anne Vial), and Richard (Stacie Reidenbaugh); six grandchildren, Margaret, Katherine, Zoey, Kaitlan, Lydia, and Jared; a brother, Joseph (Joan); a sister, Emily Bender; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Larry graduated from Grove City College in 1950, where he had originally planned to become a teacher. It was there that he met Constance Tranter. They were married in Warren, PA in 1953, following his graduation from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He was ordained a Presbyterian minister, and began his pastoral career at the Condit Presbyterian Church in Sunbury, OH. From there he was called to be the Associate Pastor at Overbrook Presbyterian Church in Columbus, OH. In 1961 he was asked to start a new congregation in the Washington, DC area, which became the Camp Springs (MD) United Presbyterian Church. He served there until 1974, when he became the pastor of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Huntington Station, NY. From 1982 until his retirement in 1994, he served as Associate Executive Presbyter for the Presbytery of Donegal in Lancaster, PA.
Throughout his career, he enjoyed being involved with various church camps, but his real passion was serving as a counselor and mentor to small churches and the special challenges they faced. He was especially active with the rural churches in and around Lancaster and the Donegal Presbytery. Larry enjoyed participating in numerous community efforts, including serving a term as President of the American Diabetes Association (Lancaster chapter). In his free time, he and Connie made frequent camping trips to Vermont and elsewhere. He enjoyed games of all kinds, especially cribbage; loved to hit the golf course, and to follow baseball, primarily as a long-time Phillies fan. In all that he did, his wonderful, quirky sense of humor and appreciation for a clever turn of a phrase kept his family laughing.
A long-time counselor to countless people in whatever faith journeys they held, he was a strong and active advocate for social justice, and a family man through and through.
For details about a memorial service, contact Rohland Funeral Home at www.rohlandfh.com. Contributions in his honor would be welcomed by Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, Heifer International, and the Cornwall Manor Endowment Fund for Benevolent Care.
