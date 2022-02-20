Lauralyn Steiner, 80, of Stevens, PA went home to be with Jesus on February 14, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband, Tom Steiner, who went to Heaven in 2017. Born on February 8, 1942 in Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Magnus and Laura (Willumsen) Tornquist. She was also predeceased by her brother, Robert Tornquist and a son-in-law, Duane Petersheim.
Lauralyn's greatest joy was her family. She was the loving mother of four children: Tanya Petersheim of Oley; Ron (Lauri) Steiner of Stevens; Peter (Julie) Steiner of New Holland; Heidi (Damon) Booz of Elverson. Lauralyn was blessed with 28 grandchildren, 4 grand-in-laws, and four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Ilsa Tornquist of Morgantown and Patricia (Frank) Newlin of Downingtown.
Lauralyn graduated from Twin Valley High School in 1959 and attended Penn State University until she married in 1961. Lauralyn was a member of Twin Valley Bible Chapel where she served the Lord for many years as a Sunday School teacher, elder's wife, and in many other ways. She also worked at Twin Valley Bible Academy after her children were all in school. Her greatest desire was that everyone would know Jesus.
A memorial service celebrating Lauralyn's life will be held at Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, PA on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 6 PM. There will be light refreshments served following the service. The family would love to visit with all who can attend. The burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Twin Valley Bible Chapel Music Ministry.
Arrangements by Maclean-Chamberlain Home Inc.