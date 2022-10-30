Laura Wierschke, 74, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Homestead Village. Born in Astfeld, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Heinrich and Anna (Rinno) Peistrup. Laura was the beloved wife of Donald J. Wierschke, and they celebrated 52 years of marriage this past June.
Laura graduated with her master's degree in education from Northern Illinois University and worked in various teaching positions over the years as well as working for several companies in Lancaster, PA. She loved traveling and going on cruises (13) with her husband, and they visited many places within the United States and abroad, including Australia/New Zealand, Alaska, and multiple countries in Europe. She was also very talented at scrapbooking, and other crafts, with their travels always beautifully captured in the albums she created.
Along with her husband, Laura is survived by two sons, Chad Wierschke and his wife Emily of Millersville, MD, and Erik Wierschke and his wife Maria of Centreville, VA, as well as two grandsons. Also surviving is her brother, Hart Peistrup, of Schwamburg, IL. She was preceded in death by her brother Lothar Peistrup.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 4th, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, 85 East Brandt Boulevard, Landisville, PA, where the family will receive guests beginning at 1:00 PM. Business casual dress is requested. Inurnment will follow in the church's memorial columbarium. Those who are not able to attend in person may stream the service live or view a recording via web browser at https://bit.ly/Zion_Live. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Laura's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.st.jude.org/donate. For online condolences visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com