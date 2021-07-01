Laura W. Weaver, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
Born in Earl Township, she was the daughter of the late Christian and Rebecca (Weaver) Sauder and was the wife of Melvin M. Weaver with whom she shared 69 years of marriage.
She was a member of Denver Mennonite Church.
In addition to her husband, Laura is survived by 3 sons, Leon, husband of Glenda (Martin) Weaver, Carl, husband of Lois (Snader) Weaver, and Larry, husband of Karen (Martin) Weaver, all of Ephrata; 4 daughters, Lorraine, wife of Roy Burkholder of Tyrone, PA, Shirley, wife of Aaron Newswanger of Blue Ball, Joyce, wife of John Michael Nolt of Jonestown, PA, and Gwendolyn, wife of Bruce Stauffer of Tower City, PA; 37 grandchildren; 85 great-grandchildren; a brother, Earl Sauder of East Earl; 4 sisters, Dorothy, wife of Irvin Martin of Denver, Arlene, wife of Edward Weaver of New Holland, Minerva Lehman of Myerstown, and Verna Pruchniewski of Lester, West Virginia; and a sister-in-law, Anna Mary Sauder of Lititz.
She was preceded in death by 5 great-grandchildren; a brother, Christian Sauder; and 4 sisters, Esther Sensenig, Rebecca Seibel, Edna Gingrich, and Anna Nolt.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, July 4, 2021, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Denver Mennonite Church, 95 Monroe Street, Denver. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 5, 2021, 10:00 AM at the Denver Mennonite Church. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
