Laura T. Levering, age 59, of Willow Street, PA, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. She previously lived in Peach Bottom, PA. She was born in West Chester, PA, daughter of the late Carl (Joe) & Jean Suloff Levering. She was a member of the Christ Covenant Church of Conestoga. She was a 1979 graduate of Solanco High School and had a degree in Art from a Correspondence school in New York. She enjoyed being a live-in Nanny for multiple family members and friends. Her main hobby besides children, was dedicated to horses, John Wayne and James Arness! She had a forever crush on Sam Elliott. Her crazy love for all westerns drove many people NUTS! She also enjoyed cooking for family gatherings, being in charge and bossy. She enjoyed the Sudoku books, playing cards, and the board game Scrabble. Laura especially was known for her great love of Pepsi and would possibly do you bodily harm if you took her last one!
Surviving is a son Zach P. Levering of Peach Bottom and his fiancée Erika Hassel of Quarryville. She was excited about her granddaughter Carly Jean yet to be born. Laura also had several extended children throughout the years that relied on her and called her Mom. Also surviving are 3 siblings: Carl J. husband of Maria Levering of California, Heidi Jean Conrad of Peach Bottom, and Edward Jacob husband of Kerry Keys Levering of Peach Bottom. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
A memorial service will take place from the Christ Covenant Church, 3226 Main Street, Conestoga, PA, on Friday, October 16th at 6 p.m. There will be a casual greeting time following the service. Everyone is welcome to stay. reynoldsandshivery.com
A living tribute »