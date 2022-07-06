Laura Sue Blank, stillborn daughter of Elmer and Emma Stoltzfus Blank of 194 Brick Mill Road, Christiana, passed away at Ephrata Hospital on July 4, 2022.
Surviving besides her parents are 5 siblings; Melvin Lee, Joseph Matthew, Daniel Ray, Leon James, and Marlena Grace Blank all at home, grandparents; Reuben L. and Sadie L. Fisher Stoltzfus of Christiana, Joesph E. and Susie King Blank of Narvon, and Sylvia King of Gordonville. She was preceded in death by a brother, Marlin Wayne Blank.
Interment took place in Fisher's Amish Cemetery.
