Laura S. Horning, 64, of 204 Orlan Road, New Holland, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 7, 2020.
She was married 44 years to Amos R. Horning. Born in East Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late John M. and Barbara Z. Sensenig Nolt.
Laura was a homemaker and the manager of Cedar Lane Dry Goods in New Holland. She was a member of the New Holland Old Order Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, James husband of Annetta W. (Weaver) Horning of Owen, WI, Anna Mae wife of Daniel Weaver of Owen, WI, and Suetta wife of John Ivan Zimmerman of Narvon; 23 grandchildren, ten sisters, Alta wife of David Fox of Ephrata, Etta wife of Luke Martin of Reinholds, Alma wife of Clarence Fox of East Earl, Arlene wife of Wilmer Newswanger of Newville, Barbara wife of Edwin Zimmerman of Narvon, Edna wife of David Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Lavina Nolt of New Holland, Bertha Nolt of New Holland, Lucinda wife of Eugene Newswanger of Dundee, NY, Erma wife of Alvin Zimmerman of Lewisburg; four brothers, Daniel husband of Vera (Leid) Nolt of Greenwood, WI, Marvin husband of Anna (Burkholder) Nolt of New Holland, Edward husband of Ada Mae (Zimmerman) Nolt of Dundee, NY and Noah husband of Ella (Zimmerman) Nolt of Mifflinburg.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 11, at 9:30 A.M. at the New Holland Mennonite Church, 139 E. Huyard Road, New Holland, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the late home on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
