Laura Romaine Wetzel, 83, editor of cookbooks, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Rhodes and Margaret Ream Rhodes Rathkey. Romaine was the wife of the late Marvin E. Wetzel for over 59 years, until his passing 2013.
She worked at the former Schick Corp. and then for Hamilton Technology, from where she retired in 1992.
Romaine loved cooking and baking and in 2002, she published a cookbook, and was published in the Lancaster Newspaper many times in Linda Collingwood’s Cooking and Baking column.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Millersville and had been a member of the Strasburg Senior Citizens Club and Elizabethtown Moose Lodge 701. She and Marvin loved country music and traveled to Virginia, Tennessee, Branson Missouri and enjoyed camping, being members of the National Campers and Hikers Assn.
She loved her flowers, playing cards and game of many kinds and attending Bingo. She enjoyed going to family cookouts and dinners and watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren growing up. She and Marvin rescued three dachshunds over the years: Mr. Boops, Rusty, and Mickey, all of whom lived into their late teens.
Romaine is survived by her two loving daughters: Deborah K. married to Robert E. Bachman of Strasburg, and Darla J. married to James R. Blaauw of Holtwood; her granddaughter, Rebecca L. married to Earl Berry of Willow Street, and her great-grandchildren: Chloe Marie, Trent, and Brooke. She is also survived by her brother, Rodney “Butch” married to Marian Rhodes of Akron. She was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald and her sister-in-law, Maybell.
Memorial Services will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St., Millersville on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 11 AM, with a brunch to follow at the church. There will be a private inurnment in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with her husband.
Please consider making a contribution in Romaine’s memory to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at the above address, or to the Human League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy East, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
